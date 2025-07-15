Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Bold Prediction, Major Jayson Tatum Update, Free Agent Reveals Why He Chose Boston

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) runs up court after taking a three point basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
The Boston Celtics hear from an insider who makes a bold prediction entering this tumultuous 2025-26 season. There has been no shortage of roster movement, and it appears that moves will continue to be made this offseason.

Additionally, there is a major Jayson Tatum update as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke on the 27-year-old superstar. Although Tatum is set to miss most of, if not all of, this upcoming campaign, there is no doubt from Celtics faithful that he is doing everything he can to get back as soon as humanly possible.

Finally, amid the roster movement of this unpredictable offseason, a major free agent acquisiton discussed the reason why he chose to ink a deal with Boston. With a new-look roster, the kind of opportunities with the Celtics may not have presented themselves elsewhere.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

