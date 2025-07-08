Celtics Notes: Boston Alters Jrue Holiday Trade, Brad Stevens Talks Moves, Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step
The Boston Celtics have had their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons altered. Jrue Holiday still plans to be fully healthy for the start of the season, but a medical-related issue was found that wasn't quite grounds to cancel the deal, but enough to change it.
Speaking of the deal to acquire Simons, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke on his motivations behind that trade, as well as the Georges Niang move. Stevens cited improvement and being a winning player when speaking of the two newest Celtics.
Finally, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has taken a major step on his road to recovery from a brutal Achilles tear. The usual timeline for this kind of injury is about 9-12 months, but Tatum is doing everything he can to get back to the court as fast (and safely) as possible.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics, Blazers Make Major Change to Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons Trade
Celtics' Brad Stevens Reveals Motivation Behind Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang Trades
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step in Achilles Recovery
Celtics Owner Trolls Knicks in Epic Fashion
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.