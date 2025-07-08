Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Alters Jrue Holiday Trade, Brad Stevens Talks Moves, Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step

Gabe Smallson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) react after play against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) react after play against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have had their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons altered. Jrue Holiday still plans to be fully healthy for the start of the season, but a medical-related issue was found that wasn't quite grounds to cancel the deal, but enough to change it.

Speaking of the deal to acquire Simons, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke on his motivations behind that trade, as well as the Georges Niang move. Stevens cited improvement and being a winning player when speaking of the two newest Celtics.

Finally, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has taken a major step on his road to recovery from a brutal Achilles tear. The usual timeline for this kind of injury is about 9-12 months, but Tatum is doing everything he can to get back to the court as fast (and safely) as possible.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics, Blazers Make Major Change to Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons Trade

Celtics' Brad Stevens Reveals Motivation Behind Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang Trades

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step in Achilles Recovery

Celtics Owner Trolls Knicks in Epic Fashion

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News