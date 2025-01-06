Celtics Notes: Boston Falls to OKC, Epic Trade Proposal, Jaylen Brown Returns
The Boston Celtics dropped a hard-fought game to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. In what was a potential NBA Finals preview, the Celtics just couldn't shut down the talented Thunder.
Boston will regroup and get ready for the Denver Nuggets in their next contest. They then face off against the Sacramento Kings.
Jaylen Brown played for the Celtics against the Thunder but his injury status is still something to watch moving forward. Boston has been pretty banged up at different times this year, with Brown missing some games.
