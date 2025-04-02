Celtics Notes: Boston Makes History, Derrick White Sets Franchise Record, More
Currently in second place, the Boston Celtics are one of two teams that have clinched their division in the Eastern Conference. Needless to say, they seem ready to make a solid run and repeat their 2024 NBA Finals victory.
This comes after an important victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, this marked an important landmark in Celtics history: the first time Boston has ever gone 6-0 on the road.
Additionally, guard Derrick White also set a franchise record, making the most 3-pointers as a Celtic. As of this game against the Grizzlies, White has made 247 3-pointers, breaking the record set by Isaiah Thomas in 2017.
This season, White has averaged 16.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, one steal, and one block per game across 71 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
Celtics Make Franchise History with Win vs Grizzlies
Derrick White Set Special Celtics Franchise Record in Grizzlies Game
Celtics Could Bolster Frontcourt With SEC Star in 2025 Draft
Multiple Celtics Stars Could Miss Key Heat Showdown
Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals How Draymond Green 'Changed His Life' After 2022 Finals Loss