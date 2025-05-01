Celtics Notes: Boston Makes NBA History, Semifinals Schedule Set, More
The Boston Celtics have officially won their series in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, meaning they once again head to the semifinals and will either face the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pistons.
So let's take a look at all the latest about the Boston Celtics you need to know heading into round two of the postseason.
Celtics Series Clinch is Even More Impressive Due to Historic Comeback
The series seemed generally dominant over the Orlando Magic for the entire series, only losing one game by two points. In fact, their final game appears to be the most dominant with a final score of 120-89. However, this was comletely the case.
In the first half, the Celtics were actually losing to the Magic 49-47. However, they truly came alive in the second half, becoming the only team in NBA history to win by 30+ points after losing at halftime. This proves, once again, that Boston remains one of the most dominant basketball teams of the modern era.
Celtics First Round Victory Extends Remarkable Jaylen Brown Postseason Streak
Guard Jaylen Brown is one of the reasons the Celtics have been so successful, leading the team to the NBA Championship last year and earning NBA Finals MVP. He remained equally important this year, averaging 23 points, 7.6 total rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in the four games he played.
In fact, the series against the Magic continued an impressive streak for Brown. After beating Orlando in Game 5, Brown has now officially won all eight of the first round playoff games he has played in.
Celtics Playoffs Round 2 Schedule Set
Now that the series with the Magic is over, the Celtics' schedule for the semifinals is set. All we need to kknow now is who exactly they will be facing.
