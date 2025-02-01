Celtics Notes: Boston Showing Interest in Forward, Mazzulla Offers Strange Take, More
According to a recent report, the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring a forward known for their sharpshooting skills before the trade deadline. And they are willing to get rid of a talented up-and-comer to do it.
In the same vein, a new trade proposal has Boston acquiring a guard who used to play for the organization in order to bring the team back to the NBA finals. However, the Celtics may not have the trade assets or financial flexibility to make any kind of trade happen.
Meanwhile, Boston head coach Joe Mazulla has revealed that he wants to completely get rid of halftime in all NBA games, saying that it gives players "an opportunity to escape from the arena."
Celtics Interested in Landing Sharpshooting Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Trade Idea Has Celtics Land Former Guard Before Deadline
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Wants NBA to Get Rid of Halftime
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Be Without Multiple Critical Players vs Pelicans
Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Has Status Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs Celtics