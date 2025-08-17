Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Forward, 10-Man Rotation Predicted, More

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics signed Ron Harper Jr. to a contract, adding him to the team entering training camp and preseason.

Harper Jr. has three season under his belt, though most of the time was spent in the G-League.

Harper is the son of Ron Harper Sr., an NBA veteran who played alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

Harper Sr. won three titles with the Bulls and played with the Los Angeles Lakers, securing another pair of titles.

In other news, a team insider predicted the starting rotation for the Celtics, including a surprise addition to the line-up amid Jayson Tatum's injury.

Boston will have an entirely new look and while the team should still compete every night, there is a lack of depth at the front court which will cripple the team's chances.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

