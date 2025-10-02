Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Sends Message to Vets, Major Trade Prediction, More

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sent a clear message to the veterans of his team. Yes, superstar Jayson Tatum is out indefinitely while he recovers from his Achilles tear, but that doesn't mean that Boston should be complacent in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

In other news, the Celtics are predicted to trade Sam Hauser this season by a team insider. As the Celtics are still looking to get under the luxury tax in this impending transition season, the insider makes the case as to why she believes this will be the move Boston makes before the regular season begins.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics' Brad Stevens Sends Clear Message to Returning Veterans

Celtics Predicted to Trade Sam Hauser This Season By Insider

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Makes Bold Prediction on Jayson Tatum Future

Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Practice is 'A Little Bit Sad' Right Now

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

