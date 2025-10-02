Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Sends Message to Vets, Major Trade Prediction, More
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sent a clear message to the veterans of his team. Yes, superstar Jayson Tatum is out indefinitely while he recovers from his Achilles tear, but that doesn't mean that Boston should be complacent in the wide-open Eastern Conference.
In other news, the Celtics are predicted to trade Sam Hauser this season by a team insider. As the Celtics are still looking to get under the luxury tax in this impending transition season, the insider makes the case as to why she believes this will be the move Boston makes before the regular season begins.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news:
