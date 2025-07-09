Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Contract Offered to Centers, Al Horford Latest, Major Free Agent Prediction

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have had a unique offseason, but there is a new wrinkle in the saga as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens claimed that he made free agency offers to two pillars of last year's squad. One has already headed to a Western Conference contender but another is currently mulling which option is best for his future.

With that being said, Stevens also shared an unfortunate update on Al Horford's future with the team. Horford has played seven seasons total in Boston, and helped secure banner No. 18 just a little over one short year ago.

Finally, a big money free agent on the Celtics is rumored to be heading out West. The big man has been heavily pursued by the contender as they desperately need front court depth.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

