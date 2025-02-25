Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Crucial Player Could Leave in Summer, Derrick White Gets Honest, More

Gabe Smallson

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) talk before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) talk before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have won nine of the last 10 contests and are in the midst of a five-game winning streak.

As the team looks to grind out the final 25 games of the regular season, they may see one of their core big men leave this summer. As this player may go in the direction of a large payday, Boston might just have to start looking for another seven-footer this summer.

Another core player wearing a Celtics jersey is Derrick White. With his knack to always show up in some of the biggest moments for Boston, his teammate had some high praise for him coming off a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks.

Other teammates also reacted to a report that White's joy was taken earlier in this campaign.

Here are some stories about the Celtics that can help you get all caught up on them. Make sure to click the title to see the entire story!

Celtics Could See Key Big Man Depart in Free Agency

Celtics News: Kristaps Porzingis Praises Derrick White For Surprising Reason

Celtics Guard Derrick White Reveals His Basketball Joy Was Taken Earlier This Season

Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown React to Derrick White Surprising Admission

Jalen Brunson Offers Honest Assessment Following Celtics Blowout Win Over Knicks

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Home/News