Celtics Notes: Former Center Could Head Overseas, Torrey Craig Status, More
The Boston Celtics are currently sitting at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
As they look to make a push for back-to-back championships, it was no surprise that the trade deadline didn't see an influx of moves. Afterwards, upon hitting the buyout market, is where a former Celtics center currently exists as he considers a return to EuroLeague play.
A player who, in fact, was signed by Boston after being waived by the Chicago Bulls was Torrey Craig. He once again finds himself on the injury report as fans anxiously await his debut.
Craig has said that he wants to take his veteran expertise and defensive skills to a championship contender which is why he is currently with the Celtics instead of other potential suitors for the 34-year-old.
