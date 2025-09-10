Celtics Notes: Former Star Could Join Knicks, Al Horford Latest, Big Man Predicted to Break Out
A former Boston Celtics star that won the Sixth Man of the Year award while with the team is reportedly generating interest from the New York Knicks. The Eastern Conference rival is looking to make another move, or two, to add depth to the rotation, and this former Rookie of the Year may just be the perfect fit.
In other news, Al Horford's free agency decision, or lack thereof, has been a lingering story for much of the offseason. The big man still doesn't have a contract with a team yet as the regular season looks to be right around the corner.
Finally, to round out the big man news, an NBA insider believes a Celtics center is poised to have a breakout year. The big man position will be interesting to monitor this season as there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut anchor down low, assuming Horford parts ways with Boston.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
