Celtics Notes: Former Star Traded, One-Time Guard Sent to East Rival, More
Despite not making a ton of moves themselves, the 2025 NBA trade deadline featured some former Boston Celtics being sent to new teams.
One of these was former Boston star Marcus Smart, who took home NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He has now gone from the Memphis Grizzlies and joined the struggling Washington Wizards, who have a 9-41 record and are last pace in the Eastern Conference.
Additionally, another former Celtics guard, Dennis Schroder, has wound up with the Detroit Pistons. This comes immediately after he was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Utah Jazz. This marks the seventh team he has been sent to in the last four years.
After ditching Jaden Springer earlier this week, Boston's biggest move Thursday was its decision to reportedly sign a seasoned veteran forward off the buyout market: 3-and-D journeyman Torrey Craig.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics.
