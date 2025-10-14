Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Frontrunner Emerges in Key Competition, Jayson Tatum’s Bold Message, More

Gabe Smallson

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA;Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA;Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

A frontrunner has emerged for the Boston Celtics as their big man competition soldiers on this offseason. With all the movement that has been made to the roster and only days left until the regular season, the Celtics must make a decision as to what to do in the front court.

In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum made a bold statement to fans as he continues to recover from his torn Achilles. The six-time All-Star has some massive plans for whenever he finally returns to the court, as he is still just 27 years old.

Finally, a Celtics big man spoke candidly about his process to build chemistry with his fellow front court members. The veteran will look to make the most of his opportunity in Boston and earn his minutes in the rotation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Clear Favorite Has Emerged in Celtics' Starting Big Man Competition

Jayson Tatum Sends Bold Message to Celtics Fans

Celtics Big Man Makes Honest Admission About Frontcourt

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Doesn’t Hold Back on Players Needing to Stay Ready

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News