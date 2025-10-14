Celtics Notes: Frontrunner Emerges in Key Competition, Jayson Tatum’s Bold Message, More
A frontrunner has emerged for the Boston Celtics as their big man competition soldiers on this offseason. With all the movement that has been made to the roster and only days left until the regular season, the Celtics must make a decision as to what to do in the front court.
In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum made a bold statement to fans as he continues to recover from his torn Achilles. The six-time All-Star has some massive plans for whenever he finally returns to the court, as he is still just 27 years old.
Finally, a Celtics big man spoke candidly about his process to build chemistry with his fellow front court members. The veteran will look to make the most of his opportunity in Boston and earn his minutes in the rotation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
