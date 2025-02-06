Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaden Springer Traded, NBA Veteran Trade Target, More

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer (44) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer (44) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline is nearly upon us, and the Boston Celtics are already making moves.

According to a recent report, the Celtics have sent guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets along with a second-round pick in the 2030 NBA Draft.

Springer was a part of the Celtics team that won the NBA Championship last season. This season, he has averaged 5.4 minutes played, 1.7 points, 0.9 total rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 assists per game across 26 games.

Additionally, it looks like Boston is targeting an NBA veteran who is a former Sixth Man of the Year and is well-regarded for his sharpshooting. Hopefully, this move will be enough to help the Celtics repeat as NBA Champions.

