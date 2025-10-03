Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest on Luka Doncic Deal, Anfernee Simons Optimistic For Season

Gabe Smallson

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke honestly about last year's Luka Doncic deal that sent the superstar to the rival Los Angeles Lakers. Brown, like most of the basketball world, didn't have too many kind things to say regarding the deal.

In other news, newly acquired Anfernee Simons expressed optimism about the season ahead. Many have been quick to write off the Celtics this year, but with a wide-open Eastern Conference, there is no reason that Boston can once again be a contender, even without Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

