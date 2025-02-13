Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Torrey Craig Injury Status vs Spurs
This past week, the Boston Celtics won some key match ups in order to prove that they are the reigning NBA Champions for a reason.
In their last four games, the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 1o3-85, the New York Knicks 131-104, and the first place Cleveland Cavaliers 112-105
Unfortunately, it seems that these wins came at the cost of two key players for Boston: guards Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown.
Holiday has been out with a right shoulder impingement since the win over Cleveland. This season, he has averaged 11 points, 4.4 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal per game across 44 games.
Brown has been out with right knee swelling since the win over the Knicks. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has averaged 22.9 points, six total rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 46 games this season.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
