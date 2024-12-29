Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Makes History, Mazzulla Classic Quote, Joel Embiid Fined
The Boston Celtics routed the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in what was a get-right game for themselves. After the fact, head coach Joe Mazzulla had one of his classic quotes to sum up the performance.
In the game, star forward Jaylen Brown made some Boston history, joining Larry Bird and Paul Pierce. His play of late has finally earned him justification for the max contract he signed years ago.
Additionally, during the Celtics loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day, 76ers star center Joel Embiid was fined for a gesture toward the Boston crowd.
Here are some stories to help you get caught up on everything to do with the Celtics:
76ers Star Joel Embiid Given $75,000 Fine Following Obscene Gesture to Celtics Crowd
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Has Classic Response to Rout of Pacers
Jaylen Brown Joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce in Special Celtics History
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Statement Following Blowout Win Over Pacers
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Finally Justifying Supermax Contract with Elite Play This Year
Joel Embiid Takes Shot at Celtics Following Christmas Day Victory
Injury Concerns For Starters, Pritchard Name Drops Legends, Trade Ideas
Trade Idea Has Celtics Land $9M Guard to Bolster Roster Depth