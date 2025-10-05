Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Could Return in March, Joe Mazzulla Attended New Player’s Baptism, More

Gabe Smallson

Mar 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and head coach Joe Mazzulla discuss a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and head coach Joe Mazzulla discuss a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
After Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles this past May, many around the basketball world have been impressed with the progress he is making, as he is already dribbling and shooting. A team insider reported that he can very well return as early as March in what would be a shocking development.

In other news, head coach Joe Mazzulla attended the baptism of a new free agent addition to the Celtics. This had added to the family-like feel of the team, according to the power forward.

Finally, NBA legend Charles Barkley pushed back on a major Celtics narrative recently. The analyst sees this season as essentially a waste without Tatum's prowess for most of the year, and claimed certain moves even support this notion.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

