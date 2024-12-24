Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Disrespect, Former Guard Could Return, Depth Injuries

Matt Levine

The Boston Celtics have started out the new NBA season strong once again but it certainly hasn't come without some drama. Head coach Joe Mazzulla feels that star Jayson Tatum gets taken for granted around NBA circles despite being elite.

Boston has a strong core in place along the roster but they could always look to improve around the edges. One former guard could be a candidate to return if the Celtics want to bolster the rotation.

The Celtics have also been dealing with some minor injuries to their depth. One of their big men has been in and out of the lineup over the past few games.

Here are some stories regarding the Celtics that you may have missed (click the title to get the entire story!)

