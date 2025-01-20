Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Gets Trolled, Jaylen Brown Gets Honest, Bold Trade Ideas
After a surprising 119-115 overtime loss, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was trolled by the opposing Atlanta Hawks. In the game, Tatum recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. This season, he has averaged 27.7 points, 9.3 total rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Meanwhile, forward Jaylen Brown has gotten honest about his new role on the Celtics, claiming that the position is "an adjustment." This season, the former NBA Finals MVP has averaged 23.3 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across 35 games.
Finally, three new bold trade ideas suggest that Boston could make some improvements if they trade some key players, including center Kristaps Porzingis, center Al Horford, and shooting guard Derrick White.
