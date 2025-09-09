Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Injury Update, Forward Predicted for Breakout, Who’s Starting Big Man?
The Boston Celtics have an exciting update on superstar Jayson Tatum's recovery from his Achilles tear. Jordan Walsh spoke on his All-Star teammate and what he has seen on his road to returning to the court.
In other news, a Celtics veteran is posed for a breakout year, according to an insider. The $45 million forward is a perfect fit in the Celtics' system with his shooting ability and above-average defense.
Finally, the Celtics' big man situation has been criticized around the league due to the lack of depth, as a key insider discusses what he believes Boston should do. In order to keep the core of the team intact while bringing in a more consistent option down low, a new member of the team may be flipped to achieve this, according to the insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Forward Provides Exciting Jayson Tatum Recovery Update
$45 Million Celtics Vet Poised for Breakout Year, Predicts Insider
Celtics Insider Predicts How Boston Will Address Center Dilemma
Celtics Guard Reveals He Had to Wear 'Ear Condom' After Scary Injury
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
