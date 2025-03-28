Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Talks NBA and NFL Feud, Boston Could Make History, More
NBA and NFL players have always been rivals, often saying that athletes in the opposite league couldn't possibly make it in their sport. Now, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has given his opinion on the subject.
During an appearance on New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce, Tatum revealed that he didn't think most NFL players could make it in the NBA. He even went so far as to say that he had seen tapes of athletes who did both in high school, saying that the NFL players "chose the right sport."
Meanwhile, in the NBA proper, the Celtics are on the verge of making history, boasting a 30-7 record on the road. If they continue to have success away from TD Garden, Boston could break the record for best road scoring differential in league history.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
