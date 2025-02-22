Celtics Notes: Joe Mazzulla Calls Out Squad, Tatum Hypes Up Pritchard, More
Despite getting the win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla called out his team. Mazzulla is a perfectionist and wants his team to reflect that thought process.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum hyped up guard Payton Pritchard for a major NBA award. Tatum believes that Pritchard has the honor locked up at this point in the year.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on the Celtics.
