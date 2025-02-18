Celtics Notes: Joe Mazzulla Still Hates Halftime, Tatum Reacts to ASG Format, More
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to return to play following an exciting NBA All-Star weekend. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were representing Boston at the All-Star Game and they didn't disappoint the fans.
But the Celtics are now focused on getting back on track to finish the regular season on a very high note. Boston is currently in second place within the Eastern Conference standings and they will do what they can to catch up to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, the Celtics feel good about their chances come playoff time. They should be viewed as one of the big favorites to repeat as champions this year.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on the Celtics. Make sure to click the title to see the entire story!
How Did Celtics' Jayson Tatum Perform in NBA All-Star Game?
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Doubles Down on NBA Eliminating Halftime
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reacts to Questionable Interruptions in All-Star Game
Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings on Rising Stars Joining All-Star Game
How Did Celtics' Jaylen Brown Do in NBA All-Star Game?
Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum WNBA Plans, Jaylen Brown Offers NBA Rule Change, More