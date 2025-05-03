Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Injury Update, Mazzulla Reacts to Knicks Matchup, More
After beating the Orlando Magic 4-1 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics are set to face longtime Eastern Conference rival, the New York Knicks.
Let's take a look at all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics ahead of Round 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives Major Injury Update on Jrue Holiday
For the Celtics to succeed against the Knicks, they will need all the help they can get, especially on the defensive side of things. However, they could be missing a key part of their roster.
Guard Jrue Holiday suffered an injury, missing the last three games of the series against the Magic. Unfortunately, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed that the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is still day-to-day.
This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Celtics Playing Knicks in Second Round
While the Celtics remain one of the best teams in the entire league, the Knicks aren't a walk in the park, finishing right behind Boston in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
Mazzulla understands how tough this New York team can be, complimenting them for their coaching, physicality, and offensive abilities. Most importantly, Mazzulla noted that the series is currently 0-0, menaing there is still plenty of basketball to be played.
Celtics' Derrick White on Why Jalen Brunson is so Dangerous
One of the most dangerous offensive weapons for the Knicks is point guard Jalen Brunson. While he had an excellent regular season, averaging 26 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, he has been even better in the playoffs, averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, and four rebounds per game.
Needless to say, he will be one of the most important factors for the Celtics to address, something guard Derrick White completely recognizes.
