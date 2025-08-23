Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Major Al Horford Update, Jaylen Brown Prediction, More

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a major update regarding veteran big man Al Horford. Seemingly, the entire offseason has been dominated by rumors of where the 39-year-old center would land, but a key insider reported that a new team has expressed interest in Horford.

Additionally, Jaylen Brown received an unfortunate prediction by an NBA insider. As superstar Jayson Tatum will be out for most of, if not all of, the regular season, Brown has an increased workload and new role as the No. 1 scoring option, but the insider isn't too high on the 2024 Finals MVP without Tatum on the court.

In other news, a Celtics guard is predicted to take a major leap this season. The new-look Celtics still have a few staples from the core of the previous squad, and one of the most exciting bench players on the team will look to take another step in his production heading into his sixth season in the league.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

