Celtics Notes: Major Sale Update, Future Team Governor Revealed, Another Trade Incoming?
The Boston Celtics are in the process of transitioning ownership as new owner William Chisholm takes over the franchise.
The sale is set to be finalized within the coming weeks, and new information has been revealed about who will take over as governor of the team and when it will happen.
Chisholm bought the team at $6.1 billion, though former majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was set to remain as team CEO and governor through 2028.
According to new reports, those plans have changed. Chisholm is taking over this season as governor.
In other news, an insider reports Boston may end up making another salary-shedding trade to save on the upcoming salary tax bill.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
