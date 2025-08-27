Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update, Celtics Celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, More

Nelson Espinal

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics posted on social media regarding the engagement of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and megastar Taylor Swift, sparking a significant amount of backlash.

Swift and Kelce have been America's most famous couple over the past few years, frequently featured in an unusual crossover between the sports world and pop culture.

The Celtics made a post about the huge engagement, though fans were questioning why the basketball team made a post about celebrities not connected to Boston or basketball.

In other news, a team insider provided an update on trade rumors regarding guard Anfernee Simons, who was recently acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in a salary dump trade.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Fans Voice Displeasure Over Team’s Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement Post

Celtics Join Celebration of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement With Hilarious Post

Celtics Insider Provides Update on $100 Million Guard Trade Rumors

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Internet Into Frenzy With New Look

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News