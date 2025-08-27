Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update, Celtics Celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, More
The Boston Celtics posted on social media regarding the engagement of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and megastar Taylor Swift, sparking a significant amount of backlash.
Swift and Kelce have been America's most famous couple over the past few years, frequently featured in an unusual crossover between the sports world and pop culture.
The Celtics made a post about the huge engagement, though fans were questioning why the basketball team made a post about celebrities not connected to Boston or basketball.
In other news, a team insider provided an update on trade rumors regarding guard Anfernee Simons, who was recently acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in a salary dump trade.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
