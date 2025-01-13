Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Massive Trade Proposal, Porzingis Gets Honest, Tatum Reflects on Beef

The Boston Celtics aren't expected to make any massive trades ahead of the NBA trade deadline but they could still look to bring in some extra depth. While they are limited due to the CBA restrictions, Boston could make some smaller moves to add more firepower to the roster.

Due to a mini-slump, Boston could elect to make some minor changes. The players have been brutally honest about what has been happening but nobody seems overly worried about anything.

