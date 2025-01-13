Celtics Notes: Massive Trade Proposal, Porzingis Gets Honest, Tatum Reflects on Beef
The Boston Celtics aren't expected to make any massive trades ahead of the NBA trade deadline but they could still look to bring in some extra depth. While they are limited due to the CBA restrictions, Boston could make some smaller moves to add more firepower to the roster.
Due to a mini-slump, Boston could elect to make some minor changes. The players have been brutally honest about what has been happening but nobody seems overly worried about anything.
Here are some stories about the Celtics to get all caught up with (click on the title to see the entire story!)
Celtics Trade Proposal Lands $15M Wing From West Contender
Kristaps Porzingis Offers Brutally Honest Take on Celtics' Recent Slump
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Not Surprised at Brandon Jennings Callout
Celtics Notes: Zion Williamson Status vs Boston, Jaylen Brown Call Out, Trade Ideas
Brandon Ingram Injury Status For Celtics vs Pelicans