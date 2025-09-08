Celtics Notes: Payton Pritchard Prediction, Insider Thinks Boston Should Bring Back All-Star, More
Boston Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell had a bold prediction for point guard Payton Pritchard ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The reporter thinks Pritchard's increased role this season will make him an All-Star.
"This is a great opportunity for him. I don't know if it's going to happen because its really hard because [players] have elite seasons and are not named All-Stars," Dalzell said. "But, I could see if this team does really well next season and exceeds expectations, they're probably going to be granted two All-Stars. Payton Pritchard could be in that conversation."
Max Lederman of NBC Sports Boston believes the C's should make a move to bring back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who had an injury riddled tenure in Boston.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Keeping Tabs on Potential Rising Star This Summer
Surprise Celtics Player Predicted to Make All-Star Team Alongside Jaylen Brown
Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals His Least Favorite NBA City
Celtics Insider Believes Boston Should Bring Back Former All-Star
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.