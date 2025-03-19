Celtics Notes: Porzingis Makes History, Isaiah Thomas Open To Boston Return, More
The Boston Celtics recently continued their string of dominance with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
This was largely because of an excellent performance from center Kristaps Porzingis, who found himself in an elite part of NBA history alongside only nine other players. This season, Porzingis has averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game across 33 games.
Additionally, Payton Prichard has continued to lead the race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year despite claims that he is not actually paying attention to said race. This season, he has averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
Finally, guard Isaiah Thomas, who played his best basketball in Boston, revealed that he is open to making a return to the team where he earned two NBA All-Star selections.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
