Celtics Notes: Possible Finals Matchup, Title Odds, Porzingis, Trade Proposal
On Sunday, two of the mightiest teams in the NBA squared off in one of the biggest regular season showdowns thus far this season.
The reigning champion Boston Celtics, who in the Eastern Conference are currently the No. 2 seed with a 26-10 record, and the West's No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5, currently on a 15-game win streak) squared off in a hotly contested, defense-heavy battle.
The Thunder prevailed, winning 105-92. Leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous Alexander paced Oklahoma City with 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field (3-of-6 from long range) and 8-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks a night. Four other Thunder players — starting forward Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams, starting shooting guard Cason Wallace, and backup wing Aaron Wiggins — all also scored in double digits.
Both of Boston's All-Stars, forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, each scored 20 or more points. Tatum notched a Celtics-most 26 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from long range) and 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line. He also pulled down 10 boards, swiped two steals and dished out one dime. Brown scored 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field (1-of-6 from deep) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, while also contributing four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Center Kristaps Porzingis also chipped in 19 points and nine rebounds. Only one other Celtics, All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White, scored in double figures with 11 points. Jrue Holiday, who looks worse for wear following a shoulder injury, had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.
That tilt was a measuring stick game, but Boston has another big matchup scheduled for Tuesday, against the mighty Denver Nuggets.
