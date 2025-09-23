Celtics Notes: Shocking Jayson Tatum Prediction, Anfernee Simons Trade Discussed, Jaylen Brown Talks New Era
The Boston Celtics have a shocking prediction from a key insider regarding superstar Jayson Tatum's future. Although this upcoming season has a bleak outlook while he recovers from a brutal Achilles tear, the insider has high hopes for what he will do for the next few seasons down the road.
In other news, a trade for the newly acquired Anfernee Simons has been discussed in terms of getting the Celtics fully under the luxury tax bracket, but a team insider touched on a potential rift between the guard and head coach Joe Mazzulla. Simons has no problems scoring the ball and consistently impresses on offense, but the 26-year-old guard may be trouble fitting with Boston's scheme defensively.
Finally, Jaylen Brown recently discussed the 'new era' in Boston this season. There will be no shortages of changes moving forward, but perhaps the focus should be less on the lack of Tatum, and more for what the future may hold for Brown.
