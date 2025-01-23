Celtics Notes: Steve Kerr, Steph Curry Speak On Boston's Slump, Bill Walton Trash Talk
The Boston Celtics have won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. While this could be considered good for some teams, this doesn't meet the standards the reigning NBA Champions have set for themselves.
Still, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry don't think they have anything to worry about.
Boston completely destroyed Golden State 125-85, leading to Kerr saying that the Celtics have nothing to worry about, especially when the playoffs come around.
Meanwhile, Curry acknowledges how difficult it is to become repeat champions, especially when everyone else "spent all summer trying to figure out how to beat you."
