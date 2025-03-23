Celtics Notes: Tom Brady Reacts to Sale, Porzingis Still Dealing With Illness, More
The sports world was shocked when the Boston Celtics were sold for a record-high $6.1 billion. Naturally, everyone has weighed in on the sale, including Boston sports legend Tom Brady.
In a video shared on social media, Brady congratulated Bruce Beal on being part of the group that purchased the team, saying, "The Boston boy is the owner of his Boston team."
Meanwhile, Boston center Kristaps Porzingis continues to remain out with an illness that the team doctors couldn't diagnose. That being said, he remains optimistic that he'll be back before the postseason.
Porzingis was instrumental in winning the championship last year. This season, he has averaged 19.5 points, 6.9 total rebounds, two assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 35 games. In his most recent game, Porzingis recorded 27 points, 10 total rebounds, six assists, and one steal.
