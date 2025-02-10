Celtics Notes: Torrey Craig Reacts, KAT Calls Out Knicks After Loss to Boston, More
The Boston Celtics have signed forward Torrey Craig, an NBA veteran who has played with five other teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns on their recent run to the NBA Finals. Now, he is excited to play on a team that he believes plays at the "highest level."
In the nine games he has played in this season, Craig is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks has given credit to the Celtics for beating them 131-104. That being said, he has criticized his own team for not being able to beat teams that are "in the race."
This season, Towns has averaged 24 points, 13.5 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, one steal, and 0.8 blocks per game across 47 games.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
