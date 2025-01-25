Celtics Notes: Trade Prediction For Center, Former Guard Drawing Interest, More
A recent trade prediction has the Boston Celtics bolstering their frontcourt by acquiring All-Rookie center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. Across 34 games this season, Kessler has averaged 11.3 points, 11.5 total rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
Additionally, a former key player for Boston may find himself offloaded by his current team. This means that a potential reunion with the Celtics could be in the cards.
Finally, the Celtics may be trying to save money themselves by parting ways with a current guard on the roster. This is largely because of the massive amount of money the organization has to pay for the starting five.
Here are some stories regarding the Boston Celtics to help get you all caught up.
