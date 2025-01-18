Celtics Notes: Wild Trade Proposal, Former Champ Signing With Rival, Guard Recalled

Inside The Celtics

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) talks to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
At this moment, it seems like the Boston Celtics are in a bit of a rut and need a bit of help. A new proposal sees the team picking up an All-Star-level guard and leaving behind Jrue Holiday, one of the best defensive players on the team.

Additionally, a former role player for the 2023-2024 NBA Championship team has signed a new contract, now playing for the Brooklyn Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Finally, the Celtics have recalled a guard Baylor Scheierman from their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He hasn't seen much action on the court, averaging 0.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game across five games. In college, he averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game

Here are some stories regarding the Boston Celtics to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:

