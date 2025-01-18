Celtics Notes: Wild Trade Proposal, Former Champ Signing With Rival, Guard Recalled
At this moment, it seems like the Boston Celtics are in a bit of a rut and need a bit of help. A new proposal sees the team picking up an All-Star-level guard and leaving behind Jrue Holiday, one of the best defensive players on the team.
Additionally, a former role player for the 2023-2024 NBA Championship team has signed a new contract, now playing for the Brooklyn Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
Finally, the Celtics have recalled a guard Baylor Scheierman from their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He hasn't seen much action on the court, averaging 0.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game across five games. In college, he averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game
