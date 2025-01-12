Celtics Notes: Zion Williamson Status vs Boston, Jaylen Brown Call Out, Trade Ideas
The Boston Celtics are coming off a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday that saw Boston go cold in the fourth quarter. Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded a feat that hadn't been done in over 50 years against the Celtics.
The Celtics will now regroup and get ready for the New Orleans Pelicans in their next contest. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will be returning from a one-game suspension for the game, giving New Orleans more firepower.
Here are some stories regarding the Celtics that can help you get all caught up (click the link to see the entire story!)
Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray Land on Injury Report For Celtics vs Pelicans
Is Zion Williamson Playing vs Celtics? Full Pelicans Injury Report Revealed
Kristaps Porzingis Says Celtics Were 'Silent' in Locker Room After Loss to Kings
Celtics News: Domantas Sabonis First to Post Historic Stat Line vs Boston in 54 Years
Celtics Have Already Matched Unfortunate Loss Total From Last Season
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Blunt Response to Kings Loss
Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Jimmy Butler Revealed