Celtics Notes: Zion Williamson Status vs Boston, Jaylen Brown Call Out, Trade Ideas

The Boston Celtics are coming off a bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday that saw Boston go cold in the fourth quarter. Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded a feat that hadn't been done in over 50 years against the Celtics.

The Celtics will now regroup and get ready for the New Orleans Pelicans in their next contest. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will be returning from a one-game suspension for the game, giving New Orleans more firepower.

