Celtics' Owner Refuses to Offer Plan For Luxury Tax Concerns Following Sale
The Boston Celtics have a long history of success over the decades. They have the second-most championships in the NBA, only trailing the Lakers.
Boston has long been buoyed by stable ownership who knew exactly what to do with the team. That has continue to Wyc Grousbeck, who currently owns the team.
Grousbeck has found a new buyer for the Celtics, deciding to sell the team to a group led by Bill Chisholm. Chisholm won't take over basketball operations for some time, though.
It seems that Grousbeck will still make decisions on the team for the next few years, keeping that control until 2027. Of course, Mark Cuban thought he was going to do the same thing when he sold the team.
Grousbeck has some big decisions he has to make regarding the roster in the offseason. The team is facing a massive luxury tax bill because of the contracts his team has given out.
When asked about what he is going to do regarding the massive bill that has to be payed, he didn't give any indication of what his future plans might be.
“Let me put a pin in that balloon too,” Grousbeck said when asked about the challenges of staying in the luxury tax. “It’s not the luxury tax bill, it’s the basketball penalties. The new CBA was designed by the league to stop teams from going crazy.”
It's clear that Grousbeck has thought about what the team needs to do, but he doesn't want to give any other teams an indication of what that might be.
The Celtics will likely get rid of Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis if they are trying to slash salaries. They could potentially trade both if they want to really minimize the luxury tax payments.
How much Grousbeck is willing to pay in the last few years of his owning the team remains to be seen. He has to figure out how much he's willing to invest in a team he will no longer control.
Will Celtics New Owners Keep Core Together Due to Heavy Financial Burden?
