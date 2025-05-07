Celtics' Payton Pritchard Brutally Honest on Importance of Game 2
The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks for Game 2 of their second-round series. After an epic Game 1, in which the Celtics dropped, they will look to tie the series on Wednesday and head to New York to try and steal a game or two.
Boston being down 0-1 series loss is not ideal; however, they have complete confidence in their abilities for Game 2. Not only that, but they appear to have the proper sense of urgency—at least Payton Pritchard does.
Prior to Wednesday's match, Pritchard was blunt in his comments about Game 2, calling it a 'must-win.'
"It's really like a must-win game," Pritchard said. "We know that. We got to take care of home court tonight.
"I think we'll come out with a lot of energy and stuff like that, especially after watching the Pacers-Cleveland game. It's a full 48-minute fight tonight. We let off the throttle in the last game up 20, let that one slip, so we can't let stuff like that happen."
The Celtics Sixth Man of the Year winner did his part in Game 1. In that contest, he tallied 13 points off the bench on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes of action.
The 27-year-old has been solid in these playoffs, recording 9.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three in six games and 26.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics did not have the best of games on Monday, especially from beyond the arc. They attempted a playoff-record 60 3-pointers in the series opener. Pritchard also added that that stat won't faze the team moving forward.
"I think looking back at the film, a majority of the 3s were actually good looks," Pritchard said. "Now, I think each one of us could have had one or two shots that we're probably like -- probably could have got a better one.
"We're a great 3-point-shooting team, but I think it's understanding at the moment that if we've missed consecutive ones in a row, then at that moment, maybe then we need to try to get to the paint, try to get an easy one going. Obviously, we went through the film, so we'll be better at that, but it's not changing our -- we're not gonna hesitate and try to change our whole game."
Game 2 will tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
