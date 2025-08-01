Celtics Potential Starter Underwent Major Surgery in Surprise Update

NEW from @RealBobManning -- Neemias Queta underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this offseason. Expects to be ready for EuroBasket this month: "I want to make sure I’m healthy and get back to 100% and I feel like I’m on the right path to do that.” https://t.co/oEJkhAleVv pic.twitter.com/rVDYG2YbFS