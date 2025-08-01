Celtics Potential Starter Underwent Major Surgery in Surprise Update
A possible 2025-26 Boston Celtics starter underwent a surprise surgery this summer.
Per Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS, veteran big man Neemias Queta, a fourth-stringer as recently as last season who may be pressed into service as a starter now thanks to severe roster turnover, becomes the third Celtics champion still on the roster have have had a surgical procedure since the end of the regular season.
Queta's surgery arrives on the heels six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum's Achilles tendon repair and four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown's knee procedure.
According to Manning, Queta actually went under the knife right after Boston was eliminated by the New York Knicks in a six-game second-round playoff series. He had what is being described as a scope to clean up his left knee.
“It’s been good," Queta informed Manning when asked about his recuperation process. “We’ve been dealing with this stuff (since) a couple years ago. We just decided it was a great time for us to do it. We’re trying to get back to 100 percent."
Queta is already back in action on the hardwood, having been cleared to get back into game shape early last month. He intends to play for Portugal in this year's EuroBasket competition. Manning notes that Queta was spotted wearing a sleeve on his left knee after a July 8 team Summer League workout.
Queta will play his first game of the event in Latvia on Aug. 27, in a tilt with the Czech Republic.
"We feel pretty confident in the process and we’re just grateful that we were taken care of, and I want to make sure I’m healthy and get back to 100 percent and I feel like I’m on the right path to do that,” Queta said.
Last season, the 7-footer out of Lisbon averaged 5.0 points on 65 percent shooting from the floor and 75.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 13.9 minutes over 62 games (six starts). He was reduced to a non-rotation piece during the playoffs, averaging just 3.3 minutes per game in four cameo appearances.
This year, Queta has a very good shot at being Boston's starting center. The Celtics traded away starter Kristaps Porzingis, let third-string backup Luke Kornet walk in free agency, and appear to be happy to let sixth man big Al Horford depart as a free agent, too. Queta will compete for the starting job with fellow returning big Xavier Tillman and new free agent signing Luka Garza.
