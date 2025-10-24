Celtics Predicted to Break Wild NBA Record This Season
The Boston Celtics shot — and made — the highest volume of 3-pointers in 2024-25, and ESPN NBA writer Zach Kram believes they could set an NBA record by shooting from deep this season.
Kram believes the Celtics could shatter the current NBA record in a non-overtime game for 3-pointers taken, reaching the 70 mark. The previous record is 63 triples.
"The NBA record is 63 (in an overtime game, it's 70), and the Celtics took 60-plus shots from distance five times last season," Kram wrote. "If they embrace an even more 3-heavy strategy to increase variance with a less talented roster in 2025-26, they could blow away that record."
The Celtics attempted 48.2 3s per game last season, which was well clear of the team with the second most: The Golden State Warriors, who averaged 42.4.
The Celtics will be without their highest volume 3-point shooter from last season, Jayson Tatum, for most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season due to the achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs, though they kept four players who averaged more than five shots from deep.
Boston Brought in More 3-Point Shooting Help This Offseason
Anfernee Simons also came to Boston during the offseason, and he has averaged more than six 3s over the past four seasons.
The Celtics didn't shoot as many 3s as the league is used to seeing during their opening game loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, attempting 43 shots from beyond the arc.
They made just 11 of those shots, shooting 25.6 percent from 3-point range. That is well below what has become expected from this Celtics team, and will definitely need to improve before their next game, which comes Friday.
The Celtics travel to Madison Square Garden on Friday to face off against the Knicks, who knocked them out of the playoffs in May. Boston had a great regular season record against the Knicks last season, winning all four of their matchups. They attempted 61 3-pointers in their first game against the Knicks last season, tying an NBA record by making 29 of them.
Boston will look for similar results on Friday, as they look to get their first win of the regular season on the road. Friday's game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
