Celtics Predicted to Chase $8M Center From West Powerhouse This Offseason
The Boston Celtics have a fairly strong core in place and it has allowed them to thrive on the basketball court. But every front office is always looking ahead to the future and how they can get even better.
The Celtics are looking toward the upcoming postseason but the front office is also thinking about the offseason. This team could add some extra pieces to make them even more formidable than they already are.
One area where the Celtics can improve in is the frontcourt. While star center Kristaps Porzingis holds down the fort right now, his injury history is a little concerning.
Additionally, Al Horford is getting up there in age so Boston could look to add more. The team will have options and it could see them engage in trade talks this summer.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed center Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder as a potential trade option for Boston this summer.
"The Celtics are what they are, and for Boston fans, that's possibly a back-to-back champion. The team already has one of the top payrolls in the league before deciding on Horford, who will be 39 before next season. Despite his age, he's still important to the team. Kornet is a solid backup center, and the team may want to retain him on a minimum salary. However, Kornet might get a slightly larger offer elsewhere, which could push Boston to trade or scour the free-agent market for an inexpensive backup center."
"The Celtics only made one trade through 2024-25, sending out Jaden Springer to save in luxury taxes. Boston could look to do the same to get out of Xavier Tillman Sr. if they don't believe he's a suitable replacement should Kornet depart."
If the Celtics were to go after Williams, it may cost them. Oklahoma City loves him and it may take a ton to part ways with the big man.
For the year, Williams has averaged 5.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. While his stats aren't eye-popping, Boston could see him as the perfect backup to Porzingis.
Williams plays with a high energy motor and it has allowed him to find success on the court. This could be an interesting move for the Celtics if they decided to go this route.
