Celtics Predicted to Choose Shocking Kristaps Porzingis Replacement
The Boston Celtics are going to have a new starting center next season after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. Moving Porzingis was part of the Celtics' goal to shed salary.
While they needed to get rid of him to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, the Celtics don't have a viable starting center behind him on the roster.
Neemias Queta might have to be the player who steps up into that role with Porzingis, Al Horford (presumably, although he remains unsigned by another team), and Luke Kornet all no longer in Boston. It's up to him or Luka Garza to step into that spot.
More news: Celtics Potential Starter Underwent Major Surgery in Surprise Update
Queta might be the most likely player to take that starting spot, according to Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints. His ability to grab rebounds and block shots is the main reason he could rise to this role, Brahmbhatt contends.
"In 13.3 minutes per game, Queta averaged 5.2 points, four rebounds, and 0.7 blocks. But per 36 minutes, that scales to a much more impactful 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks," writes Brahmbhatt. "His rim deterrence is subtle but vital: opponents shot over 9% worse at the rim when guarded by Queta last season."
Those stats were put up in limited minutes against backup-level players. Achieving those numbers against starter-level players is a much tougher task, especially for a player who has never started before.
Boston doesn't have many other options it can turn to at this point. It's either let Queta play 30 minutes per game or thrust Luka Garza out into that spot.
More news: Former Celtics Champion Signs With West Squad
Neither one of those possibilities is especially enticing to the Celtics heading into next season, but they already understand that they are likely headed for a gap year due to Jayson Tatum being out with a torn Achilles.
Playing Queta as the starting center next year might allow him to grow into a formidable center in 2026-27 when Tatum is back and fully healthy, which is when Boston is expecting to compete for the title once again.
Queta isn't the ideal center that the Celtics are looking for, but he might be the best option they have until the trade deadline next season.
More news: Celtics News: Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown Knee Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.