Celtics Predicted to Lose Two Starters This Offseason
The Boston Celtics are one of the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason. After a very disappointing loss in the playoffs in which Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, they are in for a summer that could see a lot of changes.
Boston is a team that is going to try to get under a massive luxury tax bill. The only way to do that is to make changes that will make them a less competitive team next season.
If they were ever going to try to go for a rebuild, now would be the time for them to do so. Of course, the situation likely isn't bad enough where they need to fully reset the franchise.
Because of the large contracts that are owed to some starters on this team, they are predicted to lose a couple of starters this summer. Bleacher Report believes they will lose at least two.
Which two starters those are remains to be seen. The Celtics are going to do everything they can to keep Jaylen Brown, as they should. He will be their number one option next season.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the two starters that everyone expects the Celtics to try to get rid of. That doesn't mean that they are going to be able to unload both of them.
Holiday is coming off his worst season since perhaps his rookie season. He was often injured throughout the season as well, and is still owed $104.4 million over the next three seasons.
Porzingis has struggled to find the court in either season he's played for the Celtics. That could make him tough to move as well, although he is younger than Holiday.
Derrick White is a candidate to be moved, although he would command a higher return than either Holiday or Porzingis. That might be the only reason why the Celtics would consider moving him.
No matter which starters end up getting moved, there is very little chance that the team that suited up this season will be the same as it was for next year.
