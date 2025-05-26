Celtics Predicted to Take Intriguing International Guard in New Mock Draft
A new mock draft has the Boston Celtics choosing an international guard in the 2025 NBA Draft, which would mark an interesting selection with the team's first-round pick.
CBS Sports' Kyle Boone released his post-lottery mock draft that projects how he believes the draft will go.
The Celtics are projected to select Ben Saraf, an Israeli guard, who has decent size at six feet, five inches, weighing in at 200 pounds.
"Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates. With so much unknown right now in Boston after Jayson Tatum's injury, Saraf could give the franchise longer-term flexibility," Boone wrote in his mock draft.
The Celtics have the 28th pick in the first round, right at the bottom portion of the draft where value can be had and meaningful contributors can be found.
CBS Sports has Saraf ranked 25th overall and the seventh-best guard in the draft. ESPN has him ranked at 23rd.
Saraf plays overseas in Germany for ratiopharm Ulm, where he plays in the domestic league and the intercontinental Euro-Cup, which means he has faced a good balance of different teams all over Europe.
He declared for the draft back in the middle of April, while still playing his final games in Germany.
"This is the right time for me," Saraf told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
"After playing against the highest levels of competition in European basketball, I am ready and excited for the draft, but first we need to finish the season strong in Ulm."
Over 16 games, he averaged 24.4 minutes per game as a professional player in the EuroCup, averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field and 22.2% from the 3-point line.
His feel as a playmaker and size as a guard gives a good foundation as a combo-guard, though this 3-point shooting will be a concern for a team like the Celtics, who tend to value outside-the-arc shooting highly.
At still only 19 years of age, Saraf could be a valuable developmental selection who could contribute over the coming seasons, and he could have the chance to get legitimate NBA playing time, considering Tatum's injury.
