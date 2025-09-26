Celtics Predicted to Trade Anfernee Simons, Remain in Playoff Contention by Insider
Almost from the moment the Boston Celtics traded for Anfernee Simons, they have been trying to find a way to reroute him. They don't want to pay his $27.7 million salary this year.
Boston is trying to slide under the luxury tax completely this year, especially with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles. This would be the optimal time to get under the tax.
It looks increasingly likely that Simons will be on the roster when the season starts. One insider believes he will stay on the roster and keep the Celtics in playoff contention as well.
Celtics insider believes that Simons will stay with the team
Chris Forsberg and his colleagues at NBC Sports Boston are convinced that the Celtics will compete for a playoff spot with Simons on the roster.
"I can absolutely see this group overachieving and being in the postseason mix as the Feb. 5 trade deadline nears. I can also see Brad Stevens finding a trade partner for Simons' expiring contract as part of Boston's goal to get out of the luxury tax."
"This might be the one unpopular move Stevens makes -- especially if Simons is playing well -- and how Celtics players respond in this totally hypothetical scenario will be fascinating to watch."
Boston has done a good job of navigating the luxury tax this summer, but keeping Simons and not making any other moves to slither underneath the tax would not be popular.
The Celtics will need help to make the playoffs
If Boston is going to have any hope of making the playoffs, it will need some help. They have to get some help from the rest of the Eastern Conference, which is pretty weak.
The Pacers are a team that the Celtics will be watching closely. They are another team that is missing their best player for the entire year. If the Pacers falter, the Celtics are in good shape to take a playoff spot from them.
Figuring out a solid starting center is going to be key for Boston. Right now, they don't have a viable starting center. They are in trouble if that position doesn't end up working well this year.
