Celtics Predicted to Trade Jrue Holiday to Los Angeles
The Boston Celtics are going to be a team in flux this offseason. After a disappointing loss in the second round of the playoffs, the Celtics are now going to have more than a few changes.
The Celtics could try to ship him to the Clippers for a package that includes Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, and Drew Eubanks. Draft capital would be included, as well.
With a massive luxury tax bill looming, the Celtics are going to want to shed as much salary as they can by keeping a good team together. Those tough decisions are going to fall to Brad Stevens.
What Bill Chisholm decides to do in terms of the finances will determine which route the Celtics go this offseason. It's unlikely that they will completely run it back, especially with Jayson Tatum missing most of next year.
Read more: Celtics Offseason Hinges on Brad Stevens Making Tough Calls
Boston is going to look at all of the available options, but shipping Jrue Holiday elsewhere is going to be at the top of their list. He is owed $104.4 million over the next three seasons, and he just turned 35.
Holiday is coming off his worst season since his rookie year, so moving him might be tougher than they would like it to be. Still, they have a possible destination for him in Los Angeles.
The question for the Celtics is whether or not that is going to be the best they can do in terms of shipping their starting point guard out. The good news in a trade like that is that they wouldn't have to attach a draft pick.
More Celtics news: Celtics Predicted to Lose Two Starters This Offseason
Would Los Angeles accept a package like that when they already have aging players as part of their core? It would make more sense for them to try to get younger, not older.
Stevens has shown the ability to make good trades that have helped the Celtics become title contenders before. While the trades this offseason might not make them an immediate contender, the hope is that they will set them up for that in years to come.
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics and Lakers Fans Divided Over Trading Stars in Wild Trade Rumor
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Could Be Massively Impacted by Jayson Tatum Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.